Rashmika Mandanna To Ramya, Check The Most Followed Kannada Actresses On Instagram

Gone are the days when Kannada actresses were less popular. Thanks to all the regional films and social media platforms, these divas have a massive fan following on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

Celebrities use Instagram to engage with their fans and inform them about their personal as well as professional life. Having a large number of Instagram followers is now quite significant for performers because it is used to measure their fame and popularity. Here are the top Kannada actresses with the highest Instagram followers:

Starting with the very first on the list, we have Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna who has a huge number of followers. She has 38.7 million followers as of July 6, 2023.

The blockbuster film KGF star, Srinidhi Shetty has also a huge fan following on Instagram. The actress comes in second number on the list by having 5.2 million followers on her Instagram page.

Actress Radhika Pandit is also on the list. Despite being away from movies for a while, she still has 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

Kannada actress Rachita Ram is fourth on the list with 2.2 million followers on her Instagram profile.

Then comes Ashika Ranganath, who also has millions of social media followers. Specifically on Instagram, she has 1.9 million followers.

Next up would be Shanvi Srivastava, who is mostly seen in horror films, and has 1.4 million followers.

Love Mocktail fame actress Milana Nagaraj is also on the list. The actress has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Then comes Kannada actress Ranjini Raghavan, who recently reached 1 million followers.

Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath is also on the list with 889K followers on her Instagram handle.

Last but not least, Kannada actress Ramya has 718K followers on Instagram. Though she has fewer followers compared to others she is one of the much-loved actresses in the Kannada cinema.