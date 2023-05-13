Rashmika Mandanna To Romance Shahid Kapoor In Her Next Bollywood Movie? Know Here

Ever since she featured in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has become the first choice of several other filmmakers. She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Goodbye and later starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu too. Looks like, Rashmika now have another Bollywood film in her pipeline.

Rashmika Mandanna To Share Screen With Shahid Kapoor Soon?

If a recent report by Odisha TV is to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in for director Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie. Reportedly, Rashmika will be romancing Shahid Kapoor in this film. It is likely to be produced by Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor. The news portal also claims that the Anees Bazmee film will also see Shahid Kapoor in a double role. However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding the movie as of now.

Other Films In Rashmika Mandanna’s Pipeline

Meanwhile, Rashmika also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her pipeline. She has also been shooting for the sequel of Pushpa along with Allu Arjun. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film. Earlier this year, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

Shahid Kapoor’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Farzi. The show also starred Vijay Sethupathi and was widely loved by all. Later, Shahid confirmed that the second season of the show will also be happening. Besides this, the actor is also expected to share the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrew’s next, titled Koi Shaq. However, there is no official confirmation about this as of now.