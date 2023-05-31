Rashmika Mandanna To Shruti Haasan, 5 Most Followed South Actresses On Instagram

Celebrities usually maintain a strong social media presence, give updates about their latest film releases and impress us with their style statements. Being active on social media is indispensable for any celebrity in the digital age. Today, let’s have a look at some South actresses with the most followers on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has successfully spread her charm in both Tollywood and Bollywood. She has earned several admirers for her performance in films like Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam, Mission Majnu, Varisu and Goodbye. She enjoys a whopping 38.4 million followers on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s simplistic charm and on-fleek acting prowess have made her a fan favourite. On Instagram, she has 27.5 million followers who eagerly await to heap Samantha with praise for her social media endeavours. The actress was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam, opposite actor Dev Mohan.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal walked right into our hearts from the moment we watched her in the 2011 Bollywood film Singham alongside Ajay Devgn. The diva has carved a niche for herself in the film world with several notable movies to her name. Kajal has an Instagram fan following of 25.5 million.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde keeps fans hooked with her richly-infused wardrobe collections, consisting of both traditional and Western outfits. Standing in the fourth position in the list of most-followed South actresses, Pooja boasts a fan following of 23.7 million on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan

Besides being an actress, Shruti Haasan is also a trained singer. She spreads magic with her voice, impressing us with her excellent vocal skills, while also mastering the art of playing the piano. Not to forget, every time Shruti drops snippets from her mesmerising photoshoots, it makes our hearts skip a beat. It is not a surprise that the talented diva has 23.2 million followers on Instagram.