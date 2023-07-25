Rashmika Mandanna To Star Alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here’s What We Know

Dhanush will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainer. Buzz is that the makers are also in talks with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna to join the film.

Pinkvilla shared a report which stated that Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead in Dhanush’s united project. Apart from that, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The details about their characters have been kept under wraps for now and an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, the film will mark the first collaboration between Dhanush and Rashmika. The project will also mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu cinema. The shoot will reportedly begin from December. The project is being backed by Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, along with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massive success. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release later this year.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress had earlier shared while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing.”