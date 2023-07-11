Rashmika Mandanna Upset With Paparazzi? Tells Cameramen 'This is the Middle of Traffic...'; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna seemed to be annoyed after a group of cameramen chased her in Bandra on Monday. The Animal actress was in Mumbai for a few hours to complete a few engagements. While she obliged to pose for photos at the airport upon arrival, she appeared to discourage cameramen following her and trying to take her photos in the middle of the traffic.

In a video shared by Movified on YouTube, the actress was seen in her car, making her way to Bandra when she was stopped by a few paparazzi. While the actress humbly agreed to roll down her car’s window and smile for the camera, she asked them, “How many videos and photos?" When a cameraman informed her that he was following her from Bandra, the actress replied, “This is in the middle of the traffic na."

Watch the video here:

Rashmika had a busy Monday. The Pushpa 2 star was spotted outside her vanity on a set a couple of times, wearing different outfits. In the first video, Rashmika was seen wearing a floral-printed dress with her hair perfectly done, in the second, she was seen in a black saree. Rashmika wrapped work and was spotted making her way back to the airport. Later in the night, Rashmika was spotted at Hyderabad airport, confirming that she is back home.

The recent visit to Mumbai come amid concerns over Rashmika’s relationship with Vijay. Last week, Rashmika shared a motivational video that spoke about ‘falling apart’ and understanding the purpose of people leaving your life amid rumours that she is dating Vijay Deverakonda. “Sometimes it takes certain things falling apart for better things to fall in place. Sometimes it takes losing what you’re settling for to remind you of what you truly deserve," a portion of the video said.

Rashmika shared the inspiring video on her Instagram Stories but without a caption, leaving everyone wondering if all is okay with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika recently began work on Pushpa 2. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-led film. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi. Apart from that, Rashmika also has Animal in the pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and has been delayed to a December release.