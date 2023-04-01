Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda BREAK UP? Pushpa 2 Actress Sparks Dating Rumours With This Star Now

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, here’s something which might leave their fans upset and disappointed. If a report by E-Times is to be believed, the Mission Majnu actress is ‘really fond of’ not Deverakonda but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

“Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. The source also added it is likely that Mandanna is dating Sai Sreenivas. “There are strong chances of the two actors dating each other," said the source. However, there is no confirmation from either of the actors’ teams so far.

Interestingly, this comes days after Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas were snapped together at the Mumbai airport. Later, the two stars also graced the red carpet of an award show together.

The rumours of Rashmika Mandanna dating Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas also come as a shock to fans who are now wondering if the actress and Vijay Deverakonda have broken up. Even though the two never confirmed their relationship, they were rumoured to be dating each other. Earlier, Rashmika and Vijay shared pictures from their New Year getaway featuring similar locations, which left fans curious to know if they rang in 2023 together.

Prior to this, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika had shared that she’s very close to Vijay. “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she had said.

