Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Secret Date Sparks Patch-Up Rumours, Video Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating each other. However, earlier this year, reports of their break-up left fans heartbroken. While the two actors never issued a statement regarding their alleged relationship or break-up, fans now believe that they are together again.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen spending some quality time with their friends in a restaurant. The video shared on Reddit, has left fans wondering if the two actors have patched up again. Watch the viral clip here:

The video comes two months after Rashmika and Vijay’s break-up rumours first made headlines. In April this year, E-Times reported that the Pushpa actress is ‘really fond of’ not Deverakonda but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. “Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. The source also added it is likely that Mandanna is dating Sai Sreenivas.

Later, Sreenivas broke silence on his dating rumours and called them ‘baseless’. He also clarified that he is just ‘good friends’ with Rashmika. “For some reason, I’m someone who doesn’t want people to talk about anything else happening in my life other than the movies I do. And this isn’t in regard to this particular rumour only," he said.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. Earlier, the two also shared pictures from their New Year getaway featuring similar locations, which left fans curious to know if they rang in 2023 together.

Prior to this, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika had shared that she’s very close to Vijay. “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she had said.