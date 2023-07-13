After Rashmika Mandanna's Exit, Sreeleela Replaces Her in Nithiin-Venky Kudumula's Film?

Rashmika Mandanna recently opted out of director Venky Kudumula’s next movie. If a report by India Today is to be believed, the actress had decided to not be the part of the film due to date related issues. The film is tentatively titled VNR and was announced in March this year. Now another report by the same publication has revealed that Sreeleela has stepped into the lead character’s shoes after Rashmika Mandanna’s exit.

As per the report, Sreeleela will be playing the female lead opposite Nithiin in Venky Kudumula’s film. Although, an official announcement is yet to be made about this development, the report states that the actress will soon join the team on the floors. The report also suggested that Rashmika Mandanna was previously roped in to mark the special reunion of Bheeshma trio i.e Nithin, Venky and Rashmika.

“Rashmika is already working on Pushpa 2, and Rainbow (Tamil - Telugu) and another Telugu film. She also has two Hindi projects on hand. It was difficult to adjust the dates for this project. Thus, she has opted out of the Nithin film," a source cited by the news portal claimed. However, it should also be noted that the actress has not issued any official statement confirming or denying the news as of now.

While Rashmika has reportedly opted out of Venky Kudumula’s movie, she is currently shooting for the sequel of her blockbuster movie Pushpa. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-led film. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil and is also rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika also has Animal in her pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and has been delayed to a December release. Recently, Rashmika penned down a long note on her Instagram stories and showered praises on Ranbir.

“Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #RanbirKapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! Out little secret… God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya.. Brilliant actor, Amaaaaazing human, Everything else (tick mark) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh.. Wait! Haveeee to say this RK in Animal is bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team," she wrote.