Rashmika Mandanna's Longtime Manager Gets Fired After Cheating Her of Rs 80 Lakh?

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been reportedly cheated of Rs 80 lakhs by her long-time manager. She has now fired him. According to a report, her manager was associated with her since the beginning of her career.

“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lacks by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” Hindustan Times quoted a source.

Rashmika Mandanna is awaiting the release of Animal. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. She is currently shooting for Pushpa 2, with Allu Arjun. Helmed by Sukumar, she will be reprising the role of Srivalli in the movie. The first part which was released last year was a massive commercial hit. The film grosses over 300 crore worldwide.

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The film which released on Netflix was well-received by fans and critics. She made her Hindi film debut with Goodbye starring next to Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

In a recent interview with Grazia, the actress also revealed that her transition to Hindi films was ‘never on the cards’ but she wanted to give back to the Hindi film audience, because of the ‘immense love’ she was receiving from them. “2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards – me being an actor is a surprise to myself (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working.”