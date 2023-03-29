Ratna Pathak Shah, who is known for her role in the iconic daily soap Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, recently opened up about how the genre - comedy - changed her career graph. Ratna Pathak made the revelation in an interview.

She said, “I was on my way to becoming a great tragic actress. Thankfully, ‘Idhar Udhar’ happened and I was relieved of this weight of becoming this ‘great actress’, aspiring to do Lady Macbeth. It gave me the chance to learn a skill.”

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 1983 film Mandi. Some of the most iconic performances that she gave in were Golmaal 3, Mirch Masala, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Khoobsurat and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. When it comes to her iconic roles in TV shows, she stood out in Idhar Udhar, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and more. Ratna Pathak’s Maya Sarabhai was much loved by the audience and critics alike.

The actress further revealed in the interview that TV shows offered a variety of roles back in the day and there were many different shows to choose from. This gave her the opportunity to play such quirky characters. Ratna Pathak Shah was seen in Doordarshan show Idhar Udhar alongside her mother Dina Pathak and veteran actress Supriya Pathak.

Ratna Pathak was last seen in the web series The Happy Family (conditions applied). The Prime Video special also stars Atul Kulkarni, Raj Babbar and Ayesha Jhulka in key roles.

As per the official synopsis, the plot revolves around “the Dholakia family’s household have four generations living under one roof and navigate the many ups and downs of their lives together.”

