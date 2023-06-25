CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
Home » Movies » Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Bullied Supriya Pathak as Kids, Says 'I Used Emotional Blackmail'
1-MIN READ

Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Bullied Supriya Pathak as Kids, Says 'I Used Emotional Blackmail'

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 16:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak talk about their childhood days.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak talk about their childhood days.

The legendary actors and sisters, Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah shared anecdotes from their childhood in an interview with Twinkle Khanna.

Veteran actors and loving sisters, Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak, are two of the senior and iconic actors of the Indian television and film industry. While they have several impressive performances to their credit, they are a household name for their characters Maya Sarabhai and Hansa Parekh, respectively. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, the duo shared fond memories of their growing up days.

Supriya revealed that she was a crybaby and thanks to that she never had to use glycerine to film crying scenes, it would always be natural. Opening up about what it was like growing up with Ratna, she said, “She never hit me but she used to… Ratna intervened and said, “I used emotional blackmail like any good girl would."

Surpiya also shared Ratna’s acting antics, “There was a window (in) dad and mom’s room. When the window opened, there was an AC. She knew that she wouldn’t fall but she would go and put on one leg over the the other side and say, ‘If you don’t do this, I will jump off.’ But she knew there was (AC duct which wouldn’t let her fall) but I never knew that nothing could happen to her."

Elaborating on Twinkle’s question on whether Ratna used to bully her younger sister Supriya, the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress added, “Yes of course, what are big sisters meant for? What are younger sisters meant for? They are to be bullied.”

Both the actors are daughters of the late legendary actor, Dina Pathak. While Supriya is married to actor Pankaj Kapur, Ratna got married to actor Naseeruddin Shah.

On the work front, Supriya is starring in the new movie Satyaprem Ki Katha which is set to hit theatres on 29th June. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also includes the popular duo Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. Ratna Pathak Shah, on the other hand, was last seen in a web series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Ratna Pathak Shah
  3. Supriya Pathak
first published:June 25, 2023, 16:15 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 16:15 IST