Makers of Ravanasura have released a gripping teaser of the film on YouTube. Now Ravi Teja, who stars in the film, has shared the teaser on Twitter. While sharing the teaser, the Telugu star wrote, “Welcome you all to my world! The #RAVANASURA world. He is the Ravanasura Teaser. Looking forward to seeing you all at the theatres this April 7th.” Ravi Teja’s tweet has increased the hype around the film. Furthermore, the intriguing teaser has whipped up a storm on social media with over 3.6 million views on YouTube. Going by the teaser, Ravanasura will feature an out-of-the-box premise.

Welcoming you all to my world!The #RAVANASURA world 🔥Here’s the #RavanasuraTeaser :)) - https://t.co/VnG6MdhzOV Looking forward to seeing you all at the theatres this April 7th 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/TKcZHrVeZJ — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 6, 2023

Ravanasura has been directed by Sudheer Varma and is being touted as a full-blown action thriller. In addition to Ravi Teja, Ravanasura’s cast includes Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada. Ravi Teja will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in this film. Due to the success of Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka, there is a lot of expectation from Ravanasura as well and trade analysts are betting big on the film.

Dhamaka has collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office and proved Ravi Teja’s immense star power. Fondly known as Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja has come a long way since making his acting debut in Srinu Vaitla’s Nee Kosam in 1999. He has cultivated a huge fan base by delivering hits like Bhadra, Vikramarkudu, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, Khadgam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Venky, Naa Autograph, Kick, Krishna, Mirapakay and Balupu among others.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. In Waltair Veerayya, Ravi Teja played the role of ACP Vikram Sagar, brother of Veerayya. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, this film was released on the occasion of the Sankranti festival on January 13.

