The trailer of Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura is finally out. After wooing his fans in Telugu action comedies Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya, Ravi Teja is set to intrigue movie buffs with this thriller. Announcing the trailer launch through tweet, Ravi Teja shared a poster of the film and wrote, “We’re all bad in someone's story! Presenting you all the Ravanasura Trailer. Taking over theatres from April 7th.”

We’re all bad in someone's story!Presenting you all the #RavanasuraTrailer 🔥 - https://t.co/zfsnw1anr3 Taking over theatres from APRIL 7th :)) #RavanasuraOnApril7 pic.twitter.com/DfpEyJVI28 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 28, 2023

The film seems like a perfect masala movie with the amalgamation of action, comedy and romance. Ravanasura centres around a murder mystery and introduces Ravi Teja as a criminal lawyer. Ravi Teja hints to the viewers that he is a perpetrator, as he can be heard saying, “To commit murder is a crime, but to commit it without being caught is an art.”

After opening with power-packed action sequences, the trailer gives a glance at Ravi Teja’s chemistry with Megha Akash and Anu Emmanuel. All in all, the trailer clearly hints that Ravanasura’s director cast Ravi Teja in a multi-faceted role, which hands down will be immensely interesting to watch.

Apart from Ravi Teja, Anu Emmanuel and Megha Akash, this Sudheer Varma’s directorial also features Faria Abdullah, who will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer. Krishna Penumarthi will be seen as a sub-inspector, Ravanasura also features Sushanth Anumolu and Pujita Ponnada among others. It must be noted that after the success of Dhamaka and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, fans are expecting a lot from the film, and trade analysts are betting big on the movie.

Ravi Teja will also be seen in Vamsee’s Tiger Nageswar Rao, which features Anupam Kher and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in key roles. Ravi Teja also has Anil Ravipudi’s Raja 2 The Great in the pipeline.

Ravi Teja’s last release Dhamaka collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film was yet another testament to Ravi Teja’s immense star power. Fondly referred to as Mass Maharaja by his fans Ravi Teja has cultivated a huge fan base with hits like Bhadra, Vikramarkudu, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, Venky, Mirapakay Naa Autograph, Kick, Khadgam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Krishna, and Balupu among others.

