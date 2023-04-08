Raveena Tandon Claps Back at Trolls Unhappy About Her Padma Shri Win, Says 'They Have Their Own Agenda'

Raveena Tandon has all reasons to be happy as she has been conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. The actress has shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle. Well, it looks like some section is unhappy about her receiving this prestigious award and shared their disappointment in the comment section. They questioned whether she deserves the honour. However, finally, the actress reacted to it and said she does not give them any importance.

In an interview with Mid Day, The KGF: Chapter 2 actress said, “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of a few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work. Trolls only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful [wishes]."

The actress further mentioned, “Receiving the Padma Shri in the presence of my family was the best moment. When I received it and looked at my husband and children*s beaming faces, I felt that everything so far has been worth it.”

Announcing receiving the award, Raveena had written, “(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father (sic).”

On the work front, she will be next seen in the romantic comedy film titled Ghudchadi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

