Raveena Tandon Flaunts Hot Pink As She Channels Her Inner-Barbie; Fans Say 'Ageing In Reverse'

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri this year. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Since Raveena Tandon likes to step out in impeccable outfits, it wasn’t unusual for the actress to be papped on Friday and like always, she was dressed to impress.

On Friday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared a clip of the actress getting out of her car and briefly interacting with the paps. It’s interesting to note that the KGF actor looked gorgeous and cute in a pink tie-dye hoodie, pink cargos and shimmering pair of silver footwear. Striking some poses for the camera, Raveena Tandon certainly channeled her inner-Barbie before thanking the paps and exiting the scene. Check out the video here:

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes as several of them took to the comment section to compliment the evergreen actress. One of them wrote, “She is looking so cute. It seems she is ageing in reverse!" Another one commented,"Still looking so young!" Someone else said, “Hi barbie. Dress is so attractive and captivating. I just can’t put my eyes off. And you are looking so charming, fascinating, bewitching, winsome and what not." A fan also stated, “She still looks pretty!"

Back in June, Raveena Tandon made shocking some revelations about her personal as well as professional life. After spilling the beans on her “broken engagement" with Akshay Kumar, Raveena had recalled shooting for the 1994 popular song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with him. Raveena Tandon revealed that she had put forth multiple conditions before the makers for doing the song. “I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually we came up with something that was Tip Tip, which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else," Raveena reportedly told The New Indian, according to Bollywood Shadis.com.

She continued, “They were sensuous songs, yes, there was nothing overtly sexual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality.”

Raveena Tandon was said to be in a serious relationship with Akshay Kumar in the late 1990s. However, the Bollywood actress recently revealed that she still shares a good bond with Akshay despite their breakup. She said that they both have immense respect for each other. “Akshay and I are still friends. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry," Raveena told ETimes.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits. The two exes reunited at a fashion event in Mumbai last month and sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.