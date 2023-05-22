CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Raveena Tandon In Tears Over 'Broken Engagement' With Akshay Kumar In Viral Video: 'I Was Jobless'
Raveena Tandon In Tears Over 'Broken Engagement' With Akshay Kumar In Viral Video: 'I Was Jobless'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were engaged in the late 1990s.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was in a serious relationship with superstar Akshay Kumar in the late 1990s.

Raveena Tandon was once engaged to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The actors, who starred in numerous films together including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Mohra (1994), reportedly got engaged in 1995 and were together for a few years. However, their engagement did not translate into a wedding for reasons best known to them. In an old video interview, Raveena got emotional as she spoke about her “broken engagement" with Akshay.

The video is currently going viral on Reddit, with fans praising Raveena for coming out of that relationship “stronger". Talking about the lowest phase in her life, Raveena said, “The time when my engagement broke I was jobless. I couldn’t see where I was going ahead. So I would go for long drives because I would have sleepless nights."

She continued, “One night while driving, I suddenly looked at the other side of Mumbai with full of slums. And seeing each slum was like as if God was trying to tell me, ‘Issey zindagi kehte hai ki aap ek Mercedes chala rahi ho. You have two hands and legs. People call you beautiful. You have food served on your table. You’ll go back home, turn your AC on and sleep, but in those slums one drunk man was beating his wife while a kid was crying inconsolably outside. Another woman was covering the slum with plastic due to heavy rains.’ So I was like, ‘What’s not there in my life? Why am I crying?'"

    Years later, Raveena and Akshay have moved on. Raveena tied the knot with film producer Anil Thadani in 2004, whereas Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001.

    Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s fans were in for a huge surprise recently as the two exes reunited at a fashion event in Mumbai earlier this month. Akshay and Raveena sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.

