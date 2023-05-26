Raveena Tandon On 'Classroom Fights' With Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor: 'You Can't Get Along...'

Raveena Tandon is a true queen of the 90s movies. Her first outing with Salman Khan Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 was loved by many but the actress didn’t get along with Salman Khan in her own words as she shared she used to have ‘classroom fights’ at the cusp of her career. The actress also revealed in the same interview that her relationship with Karisma Kapoor was also rocky.

Speaking with ETimes, Raveena divulged, “Well, Salman and me have bonded today as we have grown older as such thick friends and there’s mutual respect and love for each other. He’s the kind you call when you’re in trouble and he’ll be there for you. He might not be there with you for your happy times but he’ll definitely be there for you in your bad times so he is that kind of a person.”

Recalling her younger days, Raveena added, “Even though when we were youngsters, probably, we had our little share of you know classroom fights. Literally, it was like classroom politics but then as we grew older, I guess, we learnt to understand each other more and we respect each other for that.”

As for Karisma Kapoor who enjoyed unparalleled popularity in that era, Raveena explained that while she socially hangs out with the actress now, she wasn’t on talking terms with her during Andaaz Apna Apna, “See, you can’t get along with everyone, right? And today, I am glad to say that Karisma and me were children. May be, we went through our slight complexes at that time but today, our children are friends and today, socially also we hang out together. So, I think people grow up," she concluded.

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri recently. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.