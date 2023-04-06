Raveena Tandon Poses With RRR Director SS Rajamouli At Padma Awards 2023; Pic Goes Viral

Raveena Tandon is on cloud nine as she has been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a ceremony in the national capital New Delhi. The actress shared pictures of the prestigious ceremony on her social handle but one of the pictures has gone viral. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with RRR director SS Rajamouli along with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared pictures of the ceremony in which she is seen accepting the award and captioned the post as, “A date of love and celebrations #padmashri #23 (sic)." The actress is seen wearing a golden colour saree and is looking gorgeous. She has tied her hair in a bun style and styled it with gajra. Her makeup is also minimalistic which is making her whole look more beautiful.

When the announcement was made, Raveena wrote, “(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father (sic).”

On the work front, she will be next seen in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

Apart from her, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam were awarded the Padma Shri in New Delhi. Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the fourth-highest civilian award on 106 people out of which four belonged to the entertainment industry. Both Raveena and Keeravani were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to collect the honours.

