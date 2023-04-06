Raveena Tandon Reacts When Fan Pushes Daughter Rasha For A Selfie, 'Aap Dhakka Mat Dijiye'

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri on Wednesday. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu

during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As the Aranyak actress flew back to Mumbai on Thursday, she and her daughter Rasha were greeted by the paparazzi. In that commotion, an avid fan almost pushed Rasha to get a selfie that elicited a polite reaction from Raveena Tandon.

In a paparazzi video that was shared on Instagram, Raveena Tandon can be seen exiting the airport and walking towards her car along with her daughter Rasha. The KGF 2 actress interacted with the paps who congratulated her for her achievement. Not only that, Raveena also promised them to throw a party. Meanwhile, a fan who was eager to get a selfie with Raveena Tandon seemingly pushed Rasha to which Raveena Tandon reacted, “Careful. Aap dhakka mat dijiye bhaisaab. Baccho ko dhakka mat dijiye. (Please do not push, do not push the kids)."

The announcement regarding the bestowment of the prestigious Padma Shri to Raveena Tandon and MM Keeravani was made in January. The official Twitter handle of President Of India shared the picture of Raveena Tandon receiving her award. The caption read, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Ms Raveena Ravi Tandon for Art. A versatile actor, she has given several award-winning performances. She is also a philanthropist and environmentalist."

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be starring opposite Sanjay Dutt in Ghudchadi. As for her daughter Rasha Thadani, she is at the cusp of making her big Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgn in

Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film.

