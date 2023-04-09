Raveena Tandon Recalls How Shool And Daman Proved She Was More Than A 'Beautiful Face'

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri on Wednesday. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu

during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In one of her recent interviews, Raveena Tandon recalled being perceived only as a ‘pretty face’ until her films Daman and Shool showcased her impeccable acting capabilities.

The Aranyak actress told Hindustan Times, “Daman was way ahead of it’s time. We spoke about marital rape, when actually in the 1990s, the kind of films that were coming out still had a feeling of ‘mera pati mera devta hai’, the heroines would believe their husbands can do nothing wrong, however bad he is, and that they will stand by him. These were the emotions we were going through in movies those days."

She further added, “Suddenly our film spoke about marital rape, domestic violence, which till date is relevant. Marital rape is still being debate in courts, whether it should be criminalised or not. It was a massive change from the kind of films people had been seeing."

The success of that film gave her a new identity. Talking about the same, Raveena Tandon recollected, “People took me seriously as an actor after Shool and Daman. I still remember, when Eeshwar Nivas, the director of Shool wanted to sign me, he was adamant. But the producer, Ram Gopal Varma was not sure. My image was ‘kisi Disco mein jaayein’, that image was so heavy in his mind, he said ‘when I shut my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco’!.”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be starring opposite Sanjay Dutt in Ghudchadi. She was previously part of the mega blockbuster pan-India film KGF 2 starring Yash as Rocky Bhai. She also made her OTT debut with Netflix show Aranyak.

