Raveena Tandon Refuses To Perform Akshay Kumar’s ‘Churake Dil' With Shilpa Shetty: ‘Apke Bahut Close…’

Back in 2021, Raveena Tandon appeared as the guest judge for Super Dancer. Shilpa Shetty who was one of the primary judges of the show, danced with her on the former’s hit song Sheher Ki Ladki. However, before dancing, Shilpa joked that she’d pretend to be Suniel Shetty for the song, as it originally starred Suniel Shetty with Raveena. Later Raveena said, however, she cannot pretend to be Akshay Kumar while dancing to Chura Ke Dil Mera with Shilpa. An old video of their banter is going viral on social media now.

In the video, Shilpa says, “Let’s do role reversal this time. I’ll be Suniel Shetty in the song. Raveena then says, Woh toh theek hai, but Churake Dil Mera mein I can’t become Akshay Kumar no?” Both then burst out laughing, and then she continues, “woh nahi ho sakta naa. Nahi toh Shilpa Ji, Aapke Bahut hi close ho jaungi mai.” The actress seemingly took a funny dig at the past relationship of Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

Have a look at the video:

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar dated briefly back in the day. She first met the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ of the industry on the set of the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Their love blossomed during the making of the film, only to end on a bitter note later. Shilpa’s affair with Akshay generated a lot of controversies after she opened up about the betrayal and heartbreak in a media interview in 2000.

Akshay Kumar in fact was also in a relationship with Raveena back in 1995. They even got engaged in the late 90s. Raveena and Akshay’s on-screen chemistry in the 1994 hit film Mohra translated into a real-life romance. However, they eventually went their separate ways. While their relationship was short-lived, it continues to be a topic of conversation, much to Raveena’s dismay. She finds it bothersome that people still discuss her broken engagement with Akshay.

Shilpa Shetty is now married to Raj Kundra. Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani. Akshay Kumar tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna.