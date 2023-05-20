Raveena Tandon Reveals Govinda Used To Come 5 Hours LATE On Sets, Says 'I Would Never...'

Raveena Tandon and Govinda were the trailblazing stars of the 90s. The ever affable pair entertained the audience with a slew of blockbuster films like Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pardesi Babu to name a few. While it’s been said earlier how Govinda used to arrive late on sets, Raveena Tandon confirmed that in her latest interview. However, she also expressed that she had no qualms about it as it used to give her ample time for a nap.

In an interview with ETimes, Raveena Tandon shared, “I have been known to be a produce’s actor, a director’s actor, I feel a director is the boss, and I feel if a producer has taken my dates, it is my job to be there on time. I would reach the set at 9, knowing that he (Govinda) would come at 2.30-3. I would get ready, do my make up, get into my costume, and used to go to sleep, read a book or catch up on my lost sleep because in those days we used to do three-four shifts in one go."

top videos

She also explained that the producers were okay with Govinda being late since he would be adept in his job to finish a day’s work in an hour’s time. Raveena told the portal, “So one really can’t blame him or them. They were all feeding off each other to a certain extent. So, I would never blame him. I would take my beauty sleep during that time and then they’d wake me up half an hour before he reached the set. I would get up, do my touch up and be completely fresh. I enjoyed that."

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri recently. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.