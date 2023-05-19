Raveena Tandon Was In Dilemma When Boney Kapoor Divorced Mona Kapoor For Sridevi, Says 'Two Beautiful Souls...'

Raveena Tandon opened up about finding herself caught in the middle of a complex situation involving two close friends. One friend, Mona Kapoor, was going through a divorce from producer Boney Kapoor, while the other friend, Sridevi, was romantically involved with Boney Kapoor, whom she eventually married. Raveena expressed feeling torn between the two friends but made efforts to empathize with their experiences and provide support in whatever way she could.

Sridevi and Raveena worked in the film Laadla in 1994. Boney Kapoor divorced his first wife, Mona, and went on to marry Sridevi in 1996. Raveena and her husband, Anil Thadani, used to frequently invite the couple to their home. Raveena maintained her friendship with both Mona and Sridevi until their unfortunate demises. Mona passed away in March 2012 after a prolonged battle with cancer, while Sridevi was found dead in her Dubai hotel room in February 2018.

In a recent chat with ETimes, the actor shared, “I used to be quite in a dilemma at the time because at that time, Mona was also a very, very dear friend of mine. But I was working with Sri and she became a dear friend so for some years, I was torn apart. Unfortunately, they went through that entire thing but both of them, two beautiful souls we lost too early."

She went on to share, “I was understanding Mona’s issues as well and I would understand Sri’s issues as well so I was kind of there for both of them. I was just there for them. What people are going through in their personal life is their personal life, you cannot interfere after a certain extent but you can just be there for them, to understand them and to be a moral support for them, while not criticising and not talking ill about the other person but you can see what’s going on in people’s lives."

Raveena’s last appearance was in the highly successful Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 last year. She has two films, Patna Shukla and Ghudchadi, scheduled for release this year.