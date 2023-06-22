Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Impresses All With Her Singing Skills, Fans Say, 'Your Voice Is Therapy"

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani seems to be on the cusp of making her big Bollywood debut. But even before her big break, Rasha always manages to grab headlines like all the other star kids for her interesting social media feed. While we are yet to see her acting prowess, her singing skills seem to be on point as evident from her latest post.

On World Music Day that took place on Wednesday, Rasha shared a video clip of herself where she can be seen crooning the legendary singer Amy Winehouse’s iconic track Valerie. The starlet flaunted her singing skills through various riffs and runs as she was complimented by her friend. In the clip, Rasha wore a black dress and black boots. She wrote in the caption, “#worldmusicday with one of my favourites-Valerie by Amy Winehouse (with white heart emoji)".

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see this talented side of hers. One of them wrote, “Your voice works as therapy for me❤️❤️". Another one commented, “Omgggg you’re such a queeeen ❤️❤️🔥". Someone else said, “❤️❤️amazing my baby. Much love and blessings 😇". A fan also stated, “Selena Gomez looks". Another one wrote,"Your voice and face gives me positivity when my life is surrounded by negative thoughts❤️❤️❤️".

For the unaware, Rasha Thadani has pursued professional music and has been trained under the tutelage of Ustad Qadir Mustafa Khan for Hindustani Classical genre. Additionally, Rasha has also done a course with Shankar Mahadevan’s Academy.

Earlier it was reported that Abhishek Kapoor had roped in Rasha for his film because he thinks that the star kid is the perfect fit for his film. Not only that, her pairing with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman will be a treat to watch.

The source told PinkVilla,“Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will require to undergo a couple of trainings, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance."

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani continues to enjoy a massive following on social media. She often shares glamorous pictures of herself as well as quirky reels from time to time. Her fans often compliment her for sharing a resemblance to her mother and actress Raveena Tandon.