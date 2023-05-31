Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Leaves For Goa To Celebrate Graduation; Promises To Treat Paps

This year, a number of celebrity children from Bollywood have successfully completed their education in both school and college. Recently, we came across photographs featuring Jahnavi, daughter of Juhi Chawla, Ryan, son of Madhuri Dixit, and Jahaan Kapoor, son of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, all celebrating educational milestones. Raveena Tandon has also announced that her daughter Rasha Thadani has recently graduated from high school. Beaming with pride, the happy mother took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, including childhood photos, a video, and snapshots from her recent graduation ceremony.

Only this morning, the star kid was spotted at the airport, looking chic in a black tank top and blue trousers. On being asked where she’s headed, she said she’s going to Goa. Paps also teased her about a graduation treat, to which, Rasha politely said, “Next time, I promise". Check out the video here:

A day back, Rasha shared pictures from her graduation day. In it, one can see her having a fun time with her friends at school. She captioned the post, “Graduation Day."

Rasha finished schooling this year. Back in January, Raveena posted photos of Rasha’s farewell ceremony from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Raveena and her husband Anil Thadani are seen posing with their kids in the photos. Along with the photos, Raveena penned a note sharing her feelings about the special moments in her daughter’s life.

“Saying bye to the class of 2023 at the dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed,” wrote Raveena while adding the hastag classof2023.