Raveena Tandon's Impresses Fans With Dance Performance On 'Ek Do Teen'; Madhuri Dixit Calls Her 'Fabulous'

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri recently. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Since Raveena Tandon is a natural born dancer, she marked the International World Dance Day with an exquisite performance on a Madhuri Dixit song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon shared a video clip in which she can be seen acing her dance moves and expressions on the iconic song Ek Do Teen, impressing her fans with her charm and gaiety. She wrote in the caption, “Masti on the sets while we Shoot !Channelling my inner Madhuri on a belated international world dance day! The queen of all that no one can match! @madhuridixitnene (Red heart emojis)♥️ I love you."

Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit reacted on the post “OMG! Just saw this. How fabulous are you Loved the dancing and you ❤️." A fan said “My favorite heroine ❤️ beautiful cute girls ❤️” Another person wrote, “Wow amazing ❤️” A comment read, “Gorgeous ❤️❤️So sweet❤️So pretty That is so prettiest."

Rumour mills might have been abuzz about cat fights between female actors back in the 1990s but Raveena asserts that she shares a rather special sense of sisterhood with them, who she holds very close to her heart. “They stood by me even when I lost my dad (Ravi Tandon; late director). We’ve been there for each other for so many years through thick and thin and we continue to do so. People may see us cheering for and supporting each other on Instagram now but we all go back a very long way,” remarks the actor in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, who will next be seen in Patna Shukla, Ghudchadi, Aranyak 2 and an untitled show with Disney+ Hotstar.

