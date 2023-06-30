Ravi K Chandran's Son Wedding: Mani Ratnam, Karthi Sivakumar Lead Celeb Roll Call

Popular cinematographer Ravi K Chandran’s son Santhana Krishnan tied the knot with Manini Mishra on Thursday, June 29. The wedding took place at the Park Hyatt Star Hotel in Guindy, Chennai, in the presence of the couple’s close friends and family members. Photos of the bride and groom have begun circulating on social media platforms, giving the internet a sneak peek of who was present at the intimate yet lavish function. Bride Manini Mishra looks elegant in a red traditional South Indian saree, and she went heavy on gold accessories.

Meanwhile, Santhana Krishnan chose a traditional kurta matched with a white mundu. For the reception, the bride switched to a green saree, whereas the groom looked dapper in a different white kurta and mundu. “Ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran’s son Santhana Krishnan entered wedlock with Manini Mishra at a grand event in Chennai today. Top film personalities attended and wished the couple happy married life,” wrote trade analyst Ramesh Bala while sharing pictures from the function on Twitter.

Take a look:

Ace cinematographer #RaviKChandran's son Santhana Krishnan entered wedlock with Manini Mishra at a grand event in Chennai today. Top film personalities attended and wished the couple happy married life 🎉@dop007 @dop_santha@onlynikil pic.twitter.com/Vekg2k493a— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2023

What also stole the limelight is the presence of popular celebrities who made an appearance to bless the couple. A photo sees the newly wedded posing alongside ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini. Another glimpse features South director Shankar. Actor Karthi Sivakumar of Ponniyin Selvan fame also graced the occasion.

Santhana Krishnan and Manini Mishra posed with family and friends after the ceremony. A photo marked the presence of cinematographer RD Rajasekar, AR Murugadoss, and actor-director Rajiv Menon with his wife Latha. Reports also suggest Sabu Cyril, Sudha Kongara, Priyadarshan, Ravivarman, Jeeva, RT Rajasekar, and Srikar Prasad, were among the other celebrities who made an appearance at the ceremony to bless the couple for their journey together. If the photos are anything to go by, the newlyweds look utterly rejoiced while striking poses at the grand venue decorated with flowers.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is known for his work in movies including Dil Chahta Hai, Fanaa, and Koi Mil Gaya, among many others. Son Santhana Krishnan has followed in his dad’s footsteps by also joining the showbiz world as a cinematographer.