Ravi Kishan's 21-Year-Old Daughter Ishita Joins Defence Forces, Netizens Praise 'Star Kid'

Ishita Shukla, daughter of actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan, will be a part of the Defence Forces under the Agneepath scheme, which witnessed a backlash in the past. Agneepath scheme is an army recruiting program for Indian citizens. This scheme is intended to recruit personnel for Army, Navy and Airforce and allows youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

Ravi Kishan took to his social media account to share the happy news with his followers. The BJP politician’s daughter Ishita is only 21 years old. Ravi Kishan also shared that Ishita is a cadet of ‘7 Girl Battalion’ of Delhi Directorate.

Netizens are all praise for Ishita for choosing a different career path for herself despite being a ‘star kid’. One user wrote, “Thank God, atleast some actors kids still have the sense not to pursue acting or film industry. Good luck to her. Madhavan’s son is also very smart so is Madhuri’s son." Another one said, “I think 1st ever politician whos child will serve the nation by joining defence.. India is CHANGING." “Finally seeing politician children going to Defence first time," a third user said.

Apart from Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan has three more children- Riva, Tanishk and Saksham. Of these, Riva wants to make a career in acting like her father. She has done her training in filmmaking and acting. Skilled in dance, Riva has studied acting in America. She has been a part of Naseeruddin Shah’s play group for almost a year.

Ravi Kishan, 53, is a renowned actor in Bhojpuri cinema. He has also worked in several Hindi films like ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’, ‘Mukkabaaz,’ ‘Kick 2,’ and ‘Batla House’.