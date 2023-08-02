Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Delayed? Makers Clarify Rumour

Speculations were rife that Telugu superstar Ravi Teja’s upcoming biopic Tiger Nageswara Rao might be postponed. But the makers of the film have now put all the rumours to rest. On Tuesday, August 1, the production house of the movie issued an official statement on Twitter confirming the release date of Tiger Nageswara Rao remains unchanged. Directed jointly by Vamsee, the pan-India flick will hit the big screens on October 20. In the official statement, the makers addressed the ongoing rumour, “There have been baseless speculations that Tiger Nageswara Rao will not be releasing on the announced date of October 20th."

The production house claims the false narrative was kick-started by opposition forces who do not appreciate the positive response given to the film by various stakeholders. “Some forces are spreading these rumours because our film has garnered great interest and is being given the first preference from various stakeholders in the theatrical ecosystem," they added. The makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao want the masses to steer clear of the false narrative. “Do not believe in any rumours. We are working hard to bring you the best cinematic experience. Tiger will begin its hunt at the box office from 20th October," the statement concluded.

Check out the announcement here:

The first look of Tiger Nageswara Rao was dropped in May introducing the dark world of the notorious real-life robber from Stuartpuram. Set in the 1970s, the movie is set to chronicle the ingenious tactics that he used to escape from prison and police authorities multiple times. The intense first look opens showcasing a dark temple ignited by fire followed by an action-packed train sequence where silhouettes of three people launching themselves onboard from a hilly area engulf the background. But what steals the limelight is the feature of Ravi Teja’s dramatic close-up look. The viewers are then introduced to the zone of Tiger before the short clip comes to an end with a poignant dialogue.

Take a look at Tiger Nageswara Rao’s first look here:

Besides Ravi Teja, the upcoming biopic also features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, and Gayathri Bharadwaj essaying crucial roles.