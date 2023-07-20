Ravichandran, Siva Rajkumar Approached To Mediate MN Kumar-Kiccha Sudeep Feud

The feud between Kannada film producer MN Kumar and actor Kiccha Sudeep is getting heated up with each passing day. The producer has accused Sudeep of unprofessionalism, claiming that the actor had taken a token advance payment from him for a project but had then avoided him altogether after that. Sudeep replied by saying that had he been so unprofessional, he would not have survived in the industry for so long. He also filed a defamation suit against MN Kumar. In return, after staging a protest in front of the office of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce for two days, MN Kumar has sought the help of Siva Rajkumar to settle the dispute between him and Sudeep.

The Rajkumar family is probably the most influential family in Kannada cinema and hence MN Kumar has requested Siva Rajkumar to act as a mediator between them and help them settle the matter out of court. Speaking to the media after meeting producer Kumar, Siva Rajkumar said that the film industry is like a family, and only he knows what happened between Kumar and Sudeep. Producers and actors are the two pillars of the film industry and must get along together, he said to the media.

He has also said that he would like to address the issue of keeping calculations aside and has said that Ravichandran, who is a much senior artist in the film industry, should have the final word on the matter. A delegation of producers had met Ravichandran earlier and asked him to help resolve the dispute through talks without going into legal disputes. Ravichandran has said that while Kumar has opened up his side of the story, he has yet to have an audience with Kiccha Sudeep. He said that a decision can be taken only after listening to both sides of the story.

In a press conference he had two weeks prior, Kumar accused Kichcha Sudeep of evading him after the actor had accepted payment for committing to star in a movie seven years prior. Sudeep allegedly failed to fulfil his obligations in a Kannada film project that was supposed to start following the release of the movie Vikrant Rona, and Kumar claimed that as a result, he caused him to suffer significant losses.