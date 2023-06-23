Ravrambha Receives Acclaim As Historic Marathi Film, Expands To Touring Talkies

The Marathi film Ravrambha, directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale, was released in cinema halls on May 26 and has garnered huge praise from the audience. Considered one of the finest historic Marathi films to date, it has captivated viewers with its compelling storyline. Now, Ravrambha has expanded its reach after being released in Touring Talkies on June 23. Touring Talkies, a tradition of showing movies in tents, holds cultural significance and aims to revive the age-old practice.

Director Anup Ashok Jagdale shared his thoughts on the importance of Touring Talkies in an interview, emphasising its role as a source of entertainment in rural areas and a vital aspect of our culture. Recognising the declining popularity of Touring Talkies due to changing entertainment preferences, Anup expressed the need to revitalise and make them economically viable. In this pursuit, he chose to showcase Ravrambha in Touring Talkies, hoping to recreate the film’s success in cinema halls.

Ravrambha follows the story of Raav, a brave soldier who serves as a personal bodyguard to Maratha Army Commander-in-Chief Prataprao Gujar. When Raav’s childhood love, Rambha, is kidnapped, he embarks on a mission to save her. With an engaging screenplay and dialogues penned by Pratap Gangavane, the film boasts cinematography by Sanjay S Jadhav.

Produced by Devi Sateri Productions and Shashikant Pawar Productions, the movie features talented actors such as Mir Sarwar, Ashok Samarth, Santosh Juvekar, Om Bhutkar, Monalisa Bagal, and others. Made with a budget of Rs 6 crore, Ravrambha has earned Rs 3 to 4 crore at the box office.

In addition to its gripping narrative, Ravrambha has garnered critical acclaim for the stellar performance of renowned Marathi actor Shantanu Moghe, who portrays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Viewers have praised Shantanu’s expressions and acting skills, deeming him perfect for depicting the revered Maratha warrior.

As Ravrambha expands its presence to Touring Talkies, it aims to rekindle the charm and significance of this traditional cinematic experience, offering audiences an immersive and nostalgic journey through Marathi cinema.