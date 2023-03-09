Satish Kaushik’s untimely death on March 8th left an unfulfillable void in the film industry. The ace actor made his debut with the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and went on to do several noted films. Some of the most popular roles of Kaushik are Calendar in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s Mr. India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana. Now, veteran actor Raza Murad has extended his condolences to Ram Lakhan co-star Satish Kaushik.

In an interview with ANI, the veteran actor expressed, “Most people just go through life; very few of them know how to live. And Satish Kaushik lived a fulfilling life. Laughing, smiling and spreading joy into the lives of others. There was this quality about him that people used to start smiling and feeling joyful just by seeing his face.”

He also shared, “A boy comes alone from Haryana, he struggles, gets a job cause this (Mumbai) is an expensive city. Along with that he also starts doing stage work only to become such a big name. He has done some of the most memorable roles like Calendar in Mr India, he played a character named Pappu Pager, in Ram Lakhan he co-starred with me as Kanchi Ram."

Recalling about the days when the two of them had worked together, Raza Murad said, “I got the opportunity to work with him in two films. One was Ram Lakhan and the other was Aunty No. 1. We used to eagerly wait for him to come to set and when he did, he used to change the mood with his talks and jokes. It’s a loss for all of us, we have lost a good person, actor, director and writer. He was a very jovial and live-hearted person and as soon as he came to the sets, the atmosphere used to change. He made very good films like Roop ki Rani Choro ka Raja, Prem, Tere Naam, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, so he was a multi-talented and multi-faceted person. Being happy and making others happy was an important part of his life.”

Actor and director Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a heart attack. His death comes as a massive shock to the industry. Soon after the news broke out, several veteran stars including Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar and Javed Akhtar made their way to Satish’s house in Mumbai to be with his family and offer their condolences.

