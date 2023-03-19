CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » RC 15 Team, Prabhu Deva Welcome Ram Charan on Film’s Sets With Naatu Naatu Dance; Watch Video
1-MIN READ

RC 15 Team, Prabhu Deva Welcome Ram Charan on Film’s Sets With Naatu Naatu Dance; Watch Video

Curated By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:21 IST

Hyderabad, India

Ram Charan receives warm welcome on RC 15 sets.

Ram Charan receives warm welcome on RC 15 sets.

Ram Charan received a warm welcome from RC 15 team, Prabhu Deva as they grooved to Naatu Naatu after the song's Oscar win.

The nation danced to the foot-tapping beats of RRR’s dance number Naatu Naatu, after the song marked its victory at the Oscars 2023. It was indeed a proud moment for the nation and filmmaker SS Rajamouli as well as for the song’s lyricist Chandrabose and Music Composer MM Keeravani. Along with these, Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and Rama Charan was also present in LA to root for their Oscar win. And now, since Ram Charan is back on the sets of his next project - RC 15, the actor received a warm welcome with Prabhu Deva and 100 dancers’ tribute to Naatu Naatu in the form of a special dance!

For those unaware, Prabhu Deva is currently choreographing a song for Ram Charan’s RC15 movie. In the next schedule, a song will be shot on Charan and Kiara with more than 100 dancers. Choreographer Prem Rakshit came to Charan and Naatu Naatu while designing the Prabhu Deva song with the dancers on the RC15 shooting set. Apart from greeting them with garlands and cutting the cake, Prabhudeva along with 100 dancers gave a grand tribute by doing Natu Natu steps. Currently, the video of the tribute is going viral on social media. Take a look:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the clip. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana was among the firsts to comment as she wrote, “Sweetest welcome ❤️." Lauren Gottlieb who performed on the song at the Oscars’ stage, added, “Wow!!! Epic ❤️." Celebrity photograpger Dabboo Ratnani simply dropped a clapping hands emoticon.

first published:March 19, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 12:21 IST
