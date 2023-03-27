Telugu actor Ram Charan has become one of the most promising global stars in the film industry after the thunderous success of RRR. Now, the 38-year-old is ready to bring with him a fresh dose of action once again, with his upcoming film RC 15. Helmed by S Shankar, RC 15 has already created much hype among the masses. Ram Charan fans are once again thrown into a frenzy after it was brought to light that the film’s first-look poster and title announcement will be unveiled on March 28. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some on-the-verge-of-release Ram Charan movies, which were shelved for various reasons.

RC 16

After the wrap-up of RC 15, it was earlier reported that Ram Charan was ready to collaborate with Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri’s upcoming marvel, tentatively titled RC 16. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, then this 16th film of Ram Charan has been shelved for reasons unknown. The actor’s PR, Siva Cherry, announced a Twitter post. Here’s the tweet:

Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time!#RamCharan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon,whatever the combo is, it vl be lit💥— SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) October 31, 2022

Merupu

Ram Charan was earlier said to be working on a sports drama, titled Merupu. Despite, going on floors in 2011, Merupu, helmed by Dharani, and starring actress Kajal Aggarwal as the lead was scrapped for untold reasons. According to ETimes, while speaking on his unfulfilled film, Ram Charan said, “I want to do a content-driven sports-drama… During my initial years, I kicked off a film with RB Choudary based on the backdrop of sports. Due to several reasons, it was scrapped and after that, I didn’t get any subjects related to sports.”

Koratala Siva project

Another Ram Charan film that got shelved was the untitled project, to be directed by Koratala Siva. According to Track Tollywood, the RRR’s fame was pleased with the script and agreed to be a part of the film. Later, he got busy with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu’s action drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR). Post VVR, Ram Charan was once again roped in for RRR, due to which the Koratala Siva project could not be completed. There were also reports about financial liabilities, resulting in the film not materializing.

Mani Ratnam film

Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam was also once in the news for doing a film with Ram Charan. After the announcement was made, the untitled film got shelved. The reason was Ram Charan’s dissatisfaction with the final draft of the script, reports India Today. Billed to be an action drama, Ram Charan reportedly turned down the offer.

