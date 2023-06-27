RDX: Robert Dony Xavier’s Shooting Wrapped In 4 Months, Film Enters Post-production

Malayalam actors Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav-starrer RDX: Robert Dony Xavier have been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film’s shooting lasted for four months reportedly and is now in the post-production stage.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters, the movie will hit the big screen on August 25. According to the reports, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, touted to be an action thriller, is mounted on a massive budget. Makers will present RDX: Robert Dony Xavier as a pan-India film. Antony Varghese shared the first look of this movie on Instagram on June 23. The look shows Antony and Neeraj Madhav holding weapons and showing aggressive looks. Shane Nigam stands in the middle with a wound on his face. The caption reads, “WEEKEND BLOCKBUSTERS Presents the first look of #RDX !, Produced by: Sophia Paul, Directed by: Nahas Hidhayath, Teaser out on BAKRID…. #LetTheFightBegin."

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier’s plot revolves around three lead characters Robert (Shane Nigam), Donnie (Antony Varghese) and Xavier (Neeraj Madhav) living in West Kochi. They are best friends as well and their lives take a turn when their faces are exposed. Actresses Aima Sebastian and Mahima Nambiar played the leading ladies in this movie. The rest of the cast includes actors Lal, Babu Antony, Mala Parvathy and Nishant Sagar. Actor Sandeep, who made his presence felt in many Malayalam and Tamil films is also a part of the cast. Many debutantes were also roped in for the cast.

Talking about the technical front, Rasheed Shabazz and Adarsh Sukumaran have penned the screenplay for this movie. Tamil music composer Sam CS of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha fame has scored the music of RDX: Robert Dony Xavier. Manu Manjith has written the lyrics for the songs. Alex J. Pulickal is in charge of the cinematography while Richard Kevin A is responsible for the editing. Anpariv, the best action director of South Indian cinema, is preparing the action for the action-oriented film. Popular stunt duo AnbAriv also known as Anbumani and Arivumani are on board to direct the action sequences.