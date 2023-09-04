RDX Star Antony Varghese's Comical Car Request Post-Film Success Goes Viral

RDX, produced by Sophia Paul, has clinched the title of the highest-grossing Onam release at the box office, catapulting Sophia Paul into the spotlight. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film stars Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles. Other actors including Babu Antony, Lal, Mahima Nambiar, Aima Sebastian, Nishanth Sagar, and Sujith Shanker among others were seen in pivotal roles.

Touted to be an action thriller, the film is backed under the label of Weekend Blockbusters. With music composed by Sam CS, the cinematography of the film is handled by Alex J. Pulickal. Penned by Nahas Hidayath, Shabas Rasheed, and Adarsh Sukumaran, the film revolves around three eponymous friends trained in martial arts who always go looking for fights and how one particular fight they pick changes their lives forever.

RDX, which hit screens recently, has made a triumphant foray into the action genre, amassing over Rs 60 crore worldwide and earning acclaim from critics and audiences. The film has undeniably established itself as a crowd-pleaser that has resonated with audiences globally.

Previously, Rajinikanth received a BMW car and a generous 100 crore cheque from producer Kalanithi Maran. Meanwhile, Director Nelson was granted half of the profit share and a Porsche car, raising expectations among the stars of RDX for similar gifts from their producer, Sophia Paul. Antony Varghese’s Facebook post spilled the beans on the matter.

Upon hearing about Rajini sir’s BMW gift following the success of Jailer, Robert, Dony, and Xavier paid a visit to the producer Sophia Paul . But what was intended as a car discussion turned into a delightful feast, reveals the actor.

“Sophia Chechi spoiled us with so much food that we barely had a chance. Every time we attempted to broach the topic, she would serve us boiled tapioca, So, here’s my announcement - I plan to expand the gate and make room for something bigger. I’ve also heard that Nahas has started taking Porsche driving lessons," said Varghese in his post’s caption.

Sophia Paul is best known for producing films like Minnal Murali, and Bangalore Days, and is also set to produce Mohanlal’s next.