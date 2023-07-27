RDX’s First Single Halabaloo Out: This Electrifying Song Is A Hit Among Fans

The upcoming Malayalam film RDX, starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, launched its first single yesterday, on July 16. The song, titled Halabaloo, is composed by Sam CS. The three heroes of the film are featured in the song. The video begins with a powerful entry of Shane, Antony and Neeraj. The trio can be seen exuding swag as they walk together, donning stylish clothes and sunglasses. Then they start matching steps, flaunting their energetic and vibrant moves. Halabaloo is an upbeat, peppy and power-pact song, which can make anyone break into a dance it seems. The vocals of the song have been given by Benny Dayal, Ranjith K Govind, Naresh Iyer and Sam CS. Halabaloo’s lyrics have been penned by Manju Manjith. The video, which was released by Saregama Malayalam on Youtube, has garnered more than 8 lac views as of now.

Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav’s fans showered praises in the song’s comments section. “Wow this is fantastic! A choreographed song after a long time. 90s nostalgia at its best! Shane, Pepe and Neeraj rocks! RDX is a sure shot blockbuster of this Onam!” wrote one fan. “Really superb Guys..Our industry badly needs these kinds of dance numbers to compete with other industries,” commented another user. “A song that has kickass choreography !! This was missing in Malayalam films for a really long time. RDX raising the hopes,” shared another fan.

Last month, the highly-anticipated teaser of this action-packed entertainer was released. The teaser was shared by Antony Varghese on Instagram. He urged fans to brace themselves for an explosive cinematic experience. Set against the backdrop of Kochi, it depicted a thrilling glimpse of intense action sequences from the film. It opens with a voice-over narrating a fight that takes place during a carnival organised by a trio named Robert, Dony, and Xavier. The teaser is full of adrenaline-pumping action and showcases the camaraderie between the lead actors. RDX also features Mahima Nambiar, Babu Antony, Lal, Aima Sebastian, Mala Parvathy, Sandeep, and Nishant Sagar in prominent roles.