Reel to Real-life Success, How Bollywood Actor Sumeet Saigal Built A Multi-crore Company

Sumeet Saigal made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with “Insaniyat Ke Dushman" in 1987. He quickly became a popular face, starring in approximately 30 films as the second lead actor. However, his career took a downturn in 1995, leading to his exit from the industry.

During his prime, Sumeet had the spotlight before Govinda’s arrival. Unfortunately, after delivering a few flop movies, he faced constant comparisons with Govinda, which ultimately led to his downfall. Many believed that Sumeet bore a striking resemblance to Govinda, and when filmmakers couldn’t secure Govinda’s dates, they would cast Sumeet as a replacement.

Despite his acting skills being appreciated by audiences, Sumeet never received recognition for lead roles due to this constant comparison. He had to settle for second lead roles, which hindered his chances of establishing himself as a prominent actor.

Following his exit from acting, Sumeet decided to invest in the film industry by starting his own production company named “Sumeet Art." The production house primarily focused on dubbing South Indian films into Hindi. This venture allowed him to remain connected to the industry and explore his passion for filmmaking from a different perspective.

Apart from his film career, Sumeet also ventured into television with shows like Siski, Ujala, Who Kaun, and Shadyantra. He was initially married to Shaheen, daughter of Sultan Ahmed, and they have a daughter named Sayyeshaa. But the couple divorced in 2003. Sumeet then tied the knot with Farah Naaz, the elder sister of actor Tabu.

Farah Naaz made her Bollywood debut in 1985 with Yash Chopra’s Faasle and also appeared opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee in the Bengali film Aamar Tumi in 1989. She starred alongside notable actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rajesh Khanna, and Govinda in various films. However, she took a break from acting due to her first marriage with Vindu Dara Singh and subsequently transitioned to television.