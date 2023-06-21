Reema Lagoo Birth Anniversary: Little-known Facts About The Our Favourite On-screen Mother

Late actress Reema Lagoo worked in many super-hit films. Her contribution to Marathi and Hindi films has been immense. She was one of the most loved and popular on-screen mothers of the actors in Bollywood. On the occasion of her birth anniversary today, let us take a look at some unknown facts about everyone’s favourite reel mother.

Did you know Reema Lagoo’s real name is Nayan Bhadbhade? She was born on June 21, 1958. She adopted her stage name, Reema Lagoo after her wedding to famous Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo. Her mother is a renowned Marathi stage actress Mandakini Bhadbhade. She began acting as a child artiste and later made her debut in 1979 with the Marathi movie Sinhasan.

She gained prominence in the role of a mother in many hit movies. She rose to fame with her exceptional acting in the Aamir Khan- Juhi Chawla movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where she essayed the role of the actress’s mother. Later, she turned reel mother for actor Salman Khan in the superhit movies Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and Saajan in 1991.

Such was her popularity as the maternal figure on the silver screen that at the age of 35, Reema Lagoo played the role of a mother to 30-year-old Sridevi in the movie Gumraah in 1993, which became the 7th highest-grosser movie of the year. She starred in Rangeela, the highest-grosser in the year 1995, as Urmila Matondkar’s mother.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was Reema Lagoo’s most beloved onscreen son. She has worked with him in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho and during the shooting she became extremely fond of the actor.

Apart from this, she has also played matriarchal roles for Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and other actors and was soon termed the new-age mother of Hindi films.

As per reports, a few hours prior to her untimely demise, the actress was working for the television series Naamkarann. Later, she complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital. She passed away due to cardiac arrest.