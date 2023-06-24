Reema Lagoo Rose To Fame With Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak; Remembered For Her Iconic Mother Roles

Reema Lagoo, originally named Nayan Bhadbhade, made an indelible mark in both the Hindi and Marathi film industry. From her humble beginnings in theatre to achieving great success on the silver screen, she is best known for her memorable portrayals of motherly roles. The actress developed a deep passion for acting from a young age. In 1980, she made her official entry into the film industry with the movie ‘Kalyug’.

It was her remarkable portrayal in the 1988 film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ that catapulted her to overnight fame. She continued to shine as an on-screen mother, particularly alongside Salman Khan in the highly successful films ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Saajan’.

Her remarkable performances earned her the iconic status of a quintessential mother figure in the film industry. She left an indelible impression on the silver screen with her notable roles in films like ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Rangeela’, and ‘Kya Kehna’. Her presence on television was equally captivating, as she portrayed memorable characters in popular shows such as ‘Khandaan’, ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, ‘Tu Tu Main Main’, ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’, and ‘Namkaran’.

In her personal life, Reema Lagoo fell in love at first sight with Vivek Lagoo. Despite their young age, Vivek and Reema embarked on a whirlwind romance. After a brief courtship of two years, the couple tied the knot in 1978. Nearly 10 years later, in 1988, they were blessed with a daughter named Mrunmayee, who brought immense joy and filled their lives with love and laughter. However, their relationship eventually encountered difficulties, leading to their decision to part ways.

Following their divorce, Reema Lagoo was granted custody of their daughter. Recalling that phase of their lives, Vivek acknowledged that both he and Reema aspired to embark on individual journeys of personal transformation.

The sudden demise of the actress in 2017 left the entire nation and her fans in a state of shock. Even Reema’s ex-husband, Vivek Lagoo, experienced a deep sense of loss. Despite their separation, they maintained a cordial bond. In a post-death interview, Vivek shared insights into their love story, recounting how they first met while working together at a bank. Their shared passion for theatre played a significant role in bringing them closer and forging a deep connection.

Reema passed away due to cardiac arrest, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished forever.