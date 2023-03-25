Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Announce Divorce, Say 'It's a Difficult Decision'

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are divorcing. The duo shared a joint statement on Instagram on Saturday, March 25, announcing their split. The couple was married for 11 years. “We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote. The duo looked back to the ‘wonderful’ years they spent together hoping to move forward with the same kindness and mutual respect for each other.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they added. At the moment, the duo’s biggest priority is the well-being of their son. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” they continued. The couple signed off the message writing, “Reese and Jim.” The couple did not disclose the reason behind the split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

The separation comes just a day ahead the pair were set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on March 26. It was back in 2011 when Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony at the actresses’ ranch estate in Ojai, California. She met Toth in 2010, who was a talent agent at an agency where she was a client. Just a year after the wedding, they welcomed a son together Tennessee James Toth in September 2012.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe who met each other at her 21st birthday party in 1997. They said ‘I do’ two years later and stayed together for nine years before announcing their separation citing irreconcilable differences in 2006. Witherspoon shared two children with Phillippe, Ava, and Deacon.

On the work front, the actress plays the role of Bradley Jackson in the hit series, The Morning Show. She also essayed the lead role in the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine alongside Ashton Kutcher. Witherspoon is acting as an executive producer in the upcoming television series Daisy Jones & The Six.

