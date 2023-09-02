Regina Cassandra Is Excited As She Gets Selected As Jury Of International Emmy Awards 2023

Regina Cassandra is known for her remarkable performance in Rocket Boys as Mrinalini Sarabhai. Her recent portrayal of Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in Farzi garnered her immense love from the audiences. Well, now the actress has another reason to celebrate her success. She has been selected as a Jury member for the Semi-final round of the prestigious 2023 International Emmy Awards.

Speaking about the honour, the actress expressed her joy, saying, “My heart was filled with immense gratitude when I was asked to be on the jury for the International Emmy Awards 2023. I was excited to be bombarded with new content and judge. I along with the other jury members got to soak into different storylines and narratives.”

On the work front, Regina Cassandra has three Tamil films lined up ahead of her like Border, Flashback and Soorpanagai. The actress also starred in OTT action-thriller series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke alongside Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht and Chandan Roy. It was helmed by National Film Award winner Srijit Mukherji.

Regina Cassandra will be next seen in Section 108 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a suspense thriller presented by Anees Bazmee. The film will be released early next year. Recently, the makers released the teaser.

Section 108’ is helmed by one of the talented director Rasikh Khan, known for spinning great stories and films. Produced by the dynamic combo of CinemaWala Ventures and Three arrows production, and it’s presented by one of the famed and most thoughtful director Aneez Bazmee, this movie promises to be an entertainment package like no other. Considering the title of the film, we might just be in for a gripping storyline involving suspense, drama, and maybe even a twist or too related to this very concept from the law books which was misused somehow.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the master of his craft, is all set to showcase his acting genius once again. In Rashik Khan’s ‘section 108’, Nawazuddin will be seen Alongside the gorgeous Regina Cassandra, she will be gracing the silver screen with a promising chemistry that’s sure to sizzle. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this magical pairing together on screen. And that’s not all – the film’s music is being curated by the hitmakers at T-Series, ensuring foot-tapping tunes that’ll linger in your mind.