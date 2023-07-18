Rekha Holds Sameera Reddy's Son in Her Arms with Motherly Affection; Fans Say 'Unbothered By Star Status'

Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to post old pictures of her family meeting veteran actor Rekha a few years ago. One photo shows Rekha bonding with Sameera’s daughter Nyra, and another picture captures Rekha holding Sameera’s son Hans. Fans adored the pictures, especially how lovingly Rekha interacted with Hans.

Sharing the pictures, Sameera wrote on Instagram, “When my kids met Rekha Ji (heart eyes emoji) This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too! A memory for us to show them when they grow up. #legend #throwback #messymama #motherhood #moments.”

Fans quickly took to the comments section and spoke of Rekha’s ‘motherly instinct’. One fan wrote, “The way she held hans shows how motherly she is…unhindered by her star status." Another wrote, “Such great memories. Rekha is someone I have a female crush on. such dignity, charm and always drips elegance with a dash of fun and humour. Hans can boast one day that Rekha carried him!!"

Sameera has appeared in many films like Race, Darna Mana Hai, Taxi Number 9211, De Dana Dan, Aakrosh, Musafir, Jai Chiranjeeva, Ashok, Varanam Aayiram, Vettai, and Tezz. However, she took a break from acting after marrying entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014. She became a mother to son Hans in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019. Nowadays, she shares posts on Instagram promoting body positivity and creates funny reels featuring her mother-in-law.

Sameera Reddy is known to be a strong and confident role model who exudes empowerment and self-love in everything she does. She fearlessly defies societal norms by embracing her true self and being completely comfortable in her own skin.