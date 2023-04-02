VIRAL! Rekha Hugs Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Aaradhya, Poses With Aishwarya at NMACC Event

Veteran actress Rekha shared a happy moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya at the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. Manish Malhotra recently took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures as he also posed with them. He captioned the photos, “The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favourites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and the lovely #aarhadya…”

In the first photo, Rekha wrapped her arms around Aaradhya Bachchan as the adorably posed for the camera. Aishwarya stood next to her daughter with her hand on Manish’s shoulder. All of them donned their brightest smiles for the picture.

In the second photo, Rekha and Aishwarya held Aaradhya Bachchan in a selfie clicked by Manish. Rekha looked gorgeous in a green saree which she accessorised with statement jewellery. Aishwarya on the other hand looked elegant in a black and golden suit. Aaradhya looked pretty in an ethnic ensemble.

Fans acknowledged the post with heartfelt comments and wishes. One of them wrote, “I have seen Aishwarya’s daughter in Indian outfit most of the time which make them very unique from others." Another one wrote, “Two UMRAO JANN … together….." For the unversed, both Rekha and Aishwarya featured in two different films titled Umrao Jaan. Rekha starred in the 1981 film directed by Muzaffar Ali whereas Aishwarya essayed Umrao Jaan in the 2006 musical romantic drama film directed by JP Dutta.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on March 3. Several celebrities from Hollywood, as well as Bollywood, marked their presence for the gala opening night. Right from Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kat Graham, Penelope Cruz to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, the stars set their best fashion foot forward and made heads turn on the red carpet.

