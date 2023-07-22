Rekha Is In Live-In Relationship With Her Secretary? Biography Makes SHOCKING Claims

Rekha’s personal life has always been under the scanner. Her alleged love affair with superstar Amitabh Bachchan is still talked about a lot. Amid all this, Rekha‘s biography has now made some shocking revelations.

Rekha In Live-In Relationship With Her Secretary?

According to her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, the veteran actress is in a live-in relationship with her secretary Farzana. Reportedly, nobody other than the secretary is allowed to enter Rekha’s bedroom. “Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry," an excerpt from Rekha’s biography reads as quoted by E-Times.

Farzana ‘Monitors’ Rekha’s Life?

The biography also claimed that Farzana monitors Rekha’s life, her daily affairs and even keeps track of who the actress is talking to. “Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence," the book added.

Rekha was married to the Delhi-based industrialist and television manufacturer Mukesh Agarwal. The two tied the knot in 1990 but their wedding could not last more than seven months as Agarwal died by suicide while Rekha was away in London. The actress’ biography also claimed that Farzana was the reason why Rekha’s husband ended his life but also cited that in his suicide note, Mukesh had not blamed anybody.

Meanwhile, as reported by Times Now, Rekha had previously called Farzana her ‘soul sister’ but the biography claims their relationship is sexual.