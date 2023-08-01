Rekha Poses With Janhvi Kapoor, Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's Party, See Pics

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is currently basking under the success of the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. And to celebrate this success he has organised a get-together party with celebrities on Monday. The designer took to his social media handle and delighted fans with beautiful series of photos from the evening.

The photos are featuring veteran actress Rekha who is posing with young actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and a friend. Manish’s caption read, “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love.” In no time, the photos went viral on social media. Many fans also took to the comment section and praised veteran actress Rekha. One of the fans wrote, “Rekha looks cooler than Kapoor girls…” Another wrote, “I love this new teen girl in town; Rekha.”

In the picture, Rekha is looking stunning as she opts for a black co-ord set, which she paired with a black and white striped headwrap and statement sunglasses. Parineeti Chopra twinned with the legend in a black dress. Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a white dress and simple make-up. Khushi Kapoor wore a black crop top and a pair of blue denim trousers.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently featured in the thriller film Mili and will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi next. She has also started shooting for Uljah. While Khushi Kapoor is also all set to make her acting debut with The Archies. The film is releasing on Netflix. Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music.