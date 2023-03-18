Rekha Proves She's Timeless Queen of Style, Pairs Comfy Sneakers With Traditional Saree; Watch Video

Age is just a number and Rekha is living proof of it. The veteran actress, who is often praised for her classy style choices, added a contemporary twist to her traditional saree when she stepped out to meet fashion-designed Manish Malhotra at his residence on Saturday night.

The paparazzi spotted the legendary star stepping out of her car wearing a white saree and a pair of sunglasses. Now, we’ve seen her style a saree on several occasions. But we couldn’t help but notice the footwear she chose for the evening. Rekha wore a pair of white sneakers with her saree and we’re absolutely in love with the combination. The combination is often seen at weddings, with several brides, including Deepika Padukone, choosing comfort over style while getting down on the dance floor.

Several social media users took to the comments section and praised her for picking to wear shoes. “Shoes Dali hai saree pe wow," a comment read. “Living for the saree and sneakers look," added another. Many dropped hearts and fire emojis. Isn’t Rekha just the coolest? We truly love the look!

On Friday night, TV star Karishma Tanna shared a picture revealing she bumped into Rekha. While it is unclear where the meeting took place, Karishma has been attending Dalljeet’s wedding festivities in recent days. In the picture, Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera posed with big smiles as they stood beside Rekha. In the picture, Karishma was seen dazzling in a soft shade embellished saree, while her husband opted for a crisply ironed suit. As for Rekha, she went for her quintessential style statement in a stunning ethnic saree accessorised with heavy jewellery. She chose a statement necklace with matching earrings and bangles to complete her look.

