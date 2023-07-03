CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rekha Talks About 'Love' in Rare Interview, Says 'Sometimes We May Want More...'
Rekha Talks About 'Love' in Rare Interview, Says 'Sometimes We May Want More...'

Rekha features on the cover of Vogue Arabia.

Rekha was seen on the cover of an international magazine. The actress also sat down for a rare interview.

Rekha opened up about love, relationship and passion in a new, rare interview. It a surprising turn of events, Rekha not only agreed to sit down for an interaction with Vogue Arabia but also feature on the cover of the magazine. The international publication dropped the cover and an inside photo featuring a regal Rekha, covered in diamonds and other priced stones, posing for the camera.

While the cover featured her sporting a turban, the inside picture had Rekha flaunting her trademark sindoor while she was decked up in a golden saree. Looking deep into the camera, no one can tell that the veteran actress turns 69 this year. While the photos are mesmerising, Rekha was seen comparing romantic relationships with work in a snippet released from the interview.

Shared on Instagram by the magazine, Rekha said, “When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?” she asks. “No. Once the relationship is established it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it’s just enough. This applies to my craft."

In another portion of the interview, Rekha revealed that her jaw-dropping style in the photos are courtesy Manish Malhotra. “Manish moved heaven and earth to craft my vision into clothes. To have him leave everything and work tirelessly with me like a wise, patient pujari [priest], I couldn’t have asked for a better executioner of my dreams,” she said.

The actress also confessed that despite the decades worth experience, she feels like a newcomer every day. “I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment like I do,” she said.

We cannot wait to read this interview!

Meanwhile, Rekha was last seen on the big screen in Super Nani (2014). She had appeared in Shamitabh (2015) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018) in small roles.

