Prasad Oak is one of the leading actors in the Marathi cinema. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting prowess and dashing personality. Recently, the actor opened up about his wife and relatives in an interview. The actor gave the interview on the YouTube channel Isapaniti. During the interview, he expressed his strong opinion about his relatives and mentioned how his wife always supported him during the challenging phases of life.

Prasad said, “Manjiri has contributed 100 per cent to my success. In 1996, she asked me to leave Pune and go to Mumbai. I am here today because of her. We got married in 1998, two years after coming to Mumbai. Even after marriage, I was alone in Mumbai for a year. Then in 1999, Manjiri came to Mumbai. After that our world started."

“Throughout this time she took care of the house, the responsibility of the children, their education, and relatives. However, my relatives never supported the idea of making a career in acting. Instead of supporting me, they have always demotivated me and asked me to not chose acting as my profession. My relatives often used to tell me that I could have looked for a better job in a bank. But today, after 22-25 years, the same relatives send their children to take pictures with me. I don’t like this either," said Prasad.

He further added, “I am not fond of this kind of relationship. I never got anything good from them. My wife gave me everything. My teachers educated me. My mother gave me a song. But the relatives did not give me anything”. “Instead my wife Manjiri has taken care of all the relatives. She has overcome all the burden alone," Prasad further said.

On the work front, he is known for directing the movie Chandramukhi which became a huge hit at the box office. Soon, he is going to make a film on the life of veteran actor Nilu Phule. Some of his other projects include Bhadrakali, Hai Kai Nai Kai, Kaccha Limbu, and Picasso. He also has a few projects in the pipeline including Vadalvaat, Aakash Mazhya Rashila, Gahire Paani, and Paoos Yeta Yeta, amongst others.

