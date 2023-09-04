Release Date Of Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty's Directional Debut Otta Out

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is preparing to release his first directorial venture, Otta, in a highly anticipated release scheduled for October 27.

Otta is an intense drama featuring a stellar cast, including Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. This film is not an ordinary project; it’s a dream endeavour for Resul Pookutty, backed by a substantial budget that mirrors his creative vision.

At the core of Otta lies its narrative, which follows the journeys of two young individuals, depicted by Asif Ali and Arjun Ashokan. The story begins as they decide to leave their hometown after a confrontation with their parents. Their quest for self-discovery leads them to encounter new people, form connections and endure the pain of loss. Asif Ali plays Hari, while Arjun Ashokan portrays Ben, and their performances are highly anticipated by both fans and critics.

Otta boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Indrans, Renji Panicker, Baiju Pookutty, Divya Dutta, Jalaja, Mamta Mohandas, Lenaa and Rohini, all of whom take on significant roles in this compelling drama. Their combined talent ensures that the film offers a captivating cinematic experience.

Resul Pookutty embarked on his journey in sound design with the 1997 film Private Detective, followed by Two Plus Two Plus One, directed by Rajat Kapoor. However, it was in the 2005 film Black, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, that he firmly established his name in the industry, and from that point onward, his career gained remarkable momentum.

Subsequently, he worked on notable films such as Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), Traffic Signal (2007), Gandhi, My Father (2007), Saawariya (2007), Dus Kahaniyaan, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009) and Enthiran (2010), further solidifying his reputation as a prominent sound designer.

Around 14 years ago, in 2009, Resul Pookutty won an Oscar for his outstanding sound design work in Slumdog Millionaire. He jointly received this prestigious award with Ian Tapp and Richard Pryke. At the time, the 37-year-old Pookutty was relatively unknown in the country but his name would soon become synonymous with excellence in the world of sound after this momentous Oscar win.